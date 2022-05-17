UEFA ticket policies in spotlight for European finals

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The climax of the men’s club soccer season in Europe starts Wednesday with the Europa League final. That will be followed by the inaugural Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord on May 25 and the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on May 28. Clubs and fans are again unhappy with UEFA because too few tickets are available and some prices have risen. Even Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp took a critical swipe at UEFA. He says they “are not the saints of football.”