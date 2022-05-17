Mets’ Brandon Nimmo leaves game after fouling ball off quad

Mets leadoff man Brandon Nimmo is day to day with a bruised right quadriceps after fouling a ball off his right leg and leaving New York’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Nimmo swung at a pitch from Génesis Cabrera in the seventh and drilled it into the inside of his leg. He hobbled near home plate and was visited by a trainer, but he finished the at-bat. He hit a grounder to second base and tried futilely to sprint and beat it out. The 29-year-old Nimmo limped off the field and was replaced in center field by Travis Jankowski.