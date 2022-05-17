Leafs staying the course after another 1st-round loss

TORONTO (AP) — Brendan Shanahan got his housekeeping out of the way quickly. In the wake of another playoff failure, the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs told reporters at the team’s annual post-elimination media availability — once again far earlier on the calendar than anyone associated with the organization hoped — that general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe would keep their jobs. And while Shanahan was clear about his GM and coach, Dubas did leave the door open for change to the roster, although some of that will be necessitated by salary cap constraints.