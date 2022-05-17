In defense and attack, veteran Tavernier key for Rangers

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — It is thanks to one of its fullbacks that Rangers arrives at the Europa League final with the competition’s best attack and in good position to end a 50-year drought without a European title. It was veteran James Tavernier who took over the scoring role for the Scottish club after forward Alfredo Morelos was ruled out for the season in April with an injury sustained with Colombia’s national team. The 30-year-old Tavernier has scored seven goals in 13 matches to help lead Rangers to the final of the second-tier continental competition.