Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 4:05 AM

Swiatek on streak entering French Open, with Ukraine on mind

KYMA

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek enters the French Open on a 28-match winning streak that has lasted three months. The 20-year-old Polish player just won the Italian Open for her fifth straight title. All of the elements of Swiatek’s game were on display during one memorable 19-shot rally that she won against Ons Jabeur in the Rome final. Roland Garros starts on Sunday. Swiatek has been playing with a ribbon pinned to her hat featuring the colors of Ukraine’s flag. She discussed the refugee crisis in Poland that has resulted because of the war in Ukraine.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content