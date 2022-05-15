Stricker goes wire-to-wire for 2nd Regions Tradition win

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker completed at a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Regions Tradition, closing with a 4-under 68 for a six-stroke victory and his fourth PGA Tour Champions major title. Stricker’s second Tradition win at Greystone Golf & Country Club came in his third event since returning from a six-month absence for health reasons. He had his 20th consecutive round under par on the Founder’s Course, finishing at 21-under 267 for his eighth victory over the 50-and-over tour. Paidrag Harrington finished second, birdieing the final two holes for a 68. Steven Alker was in the group at 14 under after a 72. He has finished four straight tournaments in the top three, winning twice.