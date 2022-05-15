Skip to Content
Rodríguez has 4 hits, Alonso Ks in 9th as M’s beat Mets 8-7

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Julio Rodríguez hit a tying homer as part of a four-hit game, Cal Raleigh added a go-ahead, two-run drive and reliever Diego Castillo struck out Mets star Pete Alonso with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Seattle Mariners over New York 8-7. New York trailed 4-1, then burst ahead in the fourth against Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray when J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo became the first pair of Mets in the team’s 61-season history to hit two-run triples in the same inning. The homers from Rodríguez and Raleigh helped Seattle climb back ahead, but the Mets rallied again in the ninth. 

