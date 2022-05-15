PSG star Mbappe wins league’s best player award for 3rd time

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has won the French league’s best player award for the third time in his career. He diplomatically swerved a question about his future. Mbappe is out of contract at PSG next month and touted to join Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. Mbappe insisted he didn’t want to announce his decision during the ceremony. But he said “Yes, pretty much” when he’s asked if he’s made his mind up whether to stay or go. Mbappe is the league’s top scorer this season with 25 goals for the French champion.