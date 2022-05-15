Leclerc crashes Lauda’s historic F1 Ferrari in Monaco

MONACO (AP) — Formula one championship leader Charles Leclerc has again crashed in hometown Monaco. This time it was in a historic Ferrari. Leclerc was driving a 1974 Ferrari once piloted by three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda in a demonstration run Sunday at the 2022 Monaco Historic Grand Prix. He went deep into La Rascasse corner, lost control of the rear of the car and backed into the barriers. Leclerc won the pole for his home race Monaco Grand Prix last year but crashed before the race began and missed the event outright.