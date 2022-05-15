Buxton and Urshela homer to help Twins beat Guardians 3-1

By PAUL HODOWANIC

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1. Ryan (4-2) threw a career-high 103 pitches and struck out five, with his only blemish a fourth inning changeup that José Ramírez hit over the right field fence for his eighth home run of the season. Buxton hit his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning. Urshela’s fourth-inning home run was his second home run in as many games. Minnesota leads the American League Central by three games over Cleveland and Chicago.