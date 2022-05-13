Mariners demote Jarred Kelenic to minors after poor start

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rather than make his Citi Field debut against the team that traded him, Jarred Kelenic was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma by the Seattle Mariners after the team arrived in New York for a weekend series against the Mets. The 22-year-old outfielder was hitting .140 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 30 games. Off to a 14-18 start, the Mariners made eight roster moves. Right-handed reliever Sergio Romo was activated from the 10-day injured list, outfielder Steven Souza Jr.’s contract was selected from Tacoma and outfielder Mike Ford reported from San Francisco.