Kicking it: Browns rookie York gets advice from Phil Dawson

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie kicker Cade York picked an idyllic day to kick at FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time. There won’t be many in his future. The fourth-round draft pick from LSU has been warned about the tricky winds and rough weather conditions in Cleveland. So shortly after he was picked, York called former Browns kicker Phil Dawson for some tips. Dawson schooled York on the weather along with Cleveland’s football passion. York is the highest kicker selected since 2016 as the Browns made it a priority to upgrade a suspect kicking game.