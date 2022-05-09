Segura, Hoskins homer early, Phillies thump Mariners 9-0

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning, Ranger Suárez tossed six strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 9-0. Segura’s fourth homer of the season was a line drive out to left-center field against the team he played for in 2017 and 2018. Hoskins followed by golfing a shot down the left-field line off starter Chris Flexen for his third long ball. The Phillies had dropped five of six before opening their West Coast swing with a victory on their first visit to Seattle since 2017. Philadelphia had a season-high 17 hits.