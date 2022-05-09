Former Hoosiers favorite Jordan Hulls joining Indiana staff

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Mike Woodson has hired former fan favorite Jordan Hulls to his staff. Hulls will become the Hoosiers’ team and recruiting coordinator when he finishes his ninth professional season. He’s been playing in Germany since 2020. Hulls was part of the team that upset No. 1 Kentucky in 2010 and won the 2013 Big Ten championship. He scored 1,318 points after winning the 2009 IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award while playing for Bloomington South High School. Woodson also promoted Steven Surface to director of basketball operations.