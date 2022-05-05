Seattle Storm happy to have permanent home again

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm spent the 2020 WNBA season playing in a bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they spent the 2019 and 2021 seasons bouncing between venues in the Puget Sound region while their arena was rebuilt. The nomadic existence robbed them of the element that made coming to Seattle one of the more challenging road trips for opponents. That changes Friday night when the Storm open the WNBA season against Minnesota. They’re back in the heart of the city, making their regular-season debut at Climate Pledge Arena.