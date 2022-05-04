Villarreal more proud than sad after Champions League loss

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal fans stayed on their feet cheering at the La Cerámica Stadium long after the match ended. The result was not what they had hoped but the feeling was of a job well done. There was more pride than sadness for the modest Spanish club after it came up just short of pulling off yet another upset against a European powerhouse in the Champions League. The club lost to Liverpool 3-2 in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals and was eliminated. Villarreal coach Unai Emery says “we were close to excellence.”