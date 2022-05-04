Singapore added to SailGP’s expanded calendar for Season 3

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore has been added to SailGP’s expanded Season 3 calendar. Organizers have announced that 10 teams will race hydrofoiling F50 catamarans at Parkland Green in the eighth round of the series scheduled for Jan. 14-15 next year. It will be the first Asian sail Grand Prix. Season 3 starts May 14 in Bermuda. Five-time America’s Cup winner and SailGP co-founder Russell Coutts says “our ambition is to be a truly global championship, with some of the world’s most iconic waterfront cities as our backdrop. With the confirmation of our first Asian Grand Prix…our vision is becoming a reality.” Tom Slingsby’s Team Australia has won the first two titles.