Nadal returns from injury with straight-set win in Madrid

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal has gotten is off to a good start in his return from injury, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in two sets to reach the third round at the Madrid Open. Nadal showed few signs of being rusty in his 6-1, 7-6 (4) opening win at home. He cruised in the first set and recovered in the second after twice losing his serve following a rain interruption. Defending champion Alexander Zverev rallied past Marin Cilic in three sets to set up a third-round encounter with American Sebastian Korda.