Indian Olympic athlete Kaur tests positive for steroid

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has tested positive for an anabolic steroid. The case was announced Wednesday nine months after she placed sixth at the Tokyo Olympics. Kaur tested positive for stanozolol in a case the Athletics Integrity Unit dated to March 29. The steroid was most famously used by sprinter Ben Johnson at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The 26-year-old Kaur placed sixth in Tokyo last August less than two meters out of the medals. She had set an India women’s discus record of 66.59 meters several weeks earlier. Her Olympic result likely will not be affected by the doping case.