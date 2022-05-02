Perron’s hat trick helps Blues beat Wild 4-0, seize home ice

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — David Perron had a hat trick and an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series. Perron missed the playoffs last year with COVID-19. Ryan O’Reilly scored, Torey Krug added three assists and Ville Husso made 37 saves for the shutout in his postseason debut for the Blues. Perron scored on the first two power plays for St. Louis. The Blues went 6 for 6 on the penalty kill.