Villanova sweeps top Big East women’s player, coach honors

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Villanova swept the Big East’s top honors with Maddy Siegrist selected the women’s basketball player of the year and Denise Dillon the league’s coach of the year. Siegrist set the conference scoring record, averaging 27.9 points over 17 Big East games in leading the Wildcats to a second-place finish behind UConn. Dillon coached the Wildcats to a 21-7 record, including 15-4 in the Big East. Her team had been picked to finish fifth in the preseason coaches poll. DePaul’s Aneesh Morrow was named the Big East freshman of the year and UConn’s Nika Muhl was voted the conference’s top defensive player.