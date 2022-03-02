Thompson, struggling Virginia limp into ACC women’s tourney

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Former WNBA champion Tina Thompson has not been able to enjoy that kind of success with the Virginia women’s basketball program. The Cavaliers have struggled mightily during Thompson’s tenure, raising questions about whether she’ll be back for the fifth year of her contract. Virginia is 30-62 in four years with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer as its coach, and just 15-37 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Cavaliers open the ACC women’s tourney Wednesday when 14th-seeded Virginia plays 11th-seeded Wake Forest. If Virginia is eliminated, it is unclear whether Thompson’s next opportunity to take the court will be with the Cavaliers.