Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim says there’s a plan for retirement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said on a sports radio call-in show that there’s a plan in place for when he steps down. Boeheim did not reveal any details of the plan to ESPN Radio Syracuse because that could have an effect on recruiting. He said the university will decide when to make it public and he expects to have input on the selection of his replacement. The 77-year-old Boeheim is the second-winningest coach in Division I history with 997 victories, behind only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who’s retiring after this season. Boeheim is nearing the end of his 46th season at the helm and intends to coach next season.