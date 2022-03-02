Oregon State women hold off Arizona State in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ellie Mack scored 11 of her 14 points in the third quarter, Talia von Oelhoffen added 13 points and No. 8 seed Oregon State held off ninth-seeded Arizona State 59-54 to reach the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference tournament for the ninth straight time. Oregon State will play top-seeded Stanford on Thursday. The Beavers were swept this season by the Cardinal, losing 82-59 and 87-63. Oregon State led by 17 points early in the fourth quarter. Taya Hanson had 18 points and a career-high nine rebounds for Arizona State.