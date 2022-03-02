Madness arrives in 1st round of the Big South Tournament

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

Milos Stajcic’s four-point play with 0.6 seconds left gave Campbell a win over Presbyterian — and capped an incredible day of action at the Big South Tournament. Two of the four games were decided on a last-second shot. Three of the games went to overtime — the Campbell-Presbyterian clash had two. The day was reminiscent of last year’s quarterfinals in the Horizon Tournament, which featured a buzzer beater and three overtime games. Those games were played at different sites, however. Wednesday’s Big South excitement was all in Charlotte, North Carolina.