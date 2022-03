RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 19 points, Amorie Archibald added 18 points and seven rebounds and Louisiana Tech defeated Old Dominion 67-54. Keaston Willis had 12 points for the Bulldogs (21-8, 12-5 Conference USA). Austin Trice had 18 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Monarchs (12-18, 7-10).