Florida State hangs on to beat Notre Dame 74-70

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — John Butler had 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocks — all career highs — to lead Florida State to a 74-70 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday night. RayQuan Evans, Anthony Polite and Tanor Ngom scored 12 points each for the Seminoles with Evans adding seven rebounds and five assists. Blake Wesley scored 21 points, Paul Atkinson Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season and Prentiss Hubb added 10 points for Notre Dame.