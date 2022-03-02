Dynamo sign Mexican star Héctor Herrera as designated player

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dynamo have signed Mexican national team captain Héctor Herrera to a designated player contract that will run through at least the 2024 season. Herrera is a midfielder currently playing for Atletico Madrid in La Liga. He will join the Dynamo this summer upon completion of the Spanish season. His contract with the Dynamo includes an option for 2025. Herrera is one of the most decorated Mexican players internationally. He’s helped teams to domestic titles in Portugal and Spain and his 55 career appearances in Champions League matches are the most by a Mexican player.