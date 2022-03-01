Tatum scores 33 to help Celtics push past Hawks 107-98

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help the Boston Celtics rally in the second half and beat the Atlanta Hawks 107-98. Derrick White and Grant Williams each added 18 points off the bench. Marcus Smart finished with 16 points and four assists. Boston has won 10 of its last 12 and three of four since the All-Star break. Trae Young had 31 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 25 for the Hawks. Atlanta led by as many as 17 points in the first half before that cushion evaporated in a 14-0 run by Boston to open the third quarter.