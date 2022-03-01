German coach quits Russian soccer club in protest at war

MOSCOW (AP) — German coach Markus Gisdol has quit his job as coach of Russian soccer club Lokomotiv Moscow in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He tells German tabloid Bild it was a gesture of protest at working in a country “whose head of state is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe.” Former Liverpool and Ukraine striker Andriy Voronin left his post as assistant coach of Dynamo Moscow and Ukrainian goalkeeper Yaroslav Hodzyur quit another club, Ural Yekaterinburg.