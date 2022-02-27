Donic leads big comeback, Mavericks stun Warriors 107-101

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luka Doncic made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left on the way to 34 points and the Dallas Mavericks came back from 21 down in the third quarter to stun the Golden State Warriors 107-101 on Sunday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 24 in the final period for Dallas. Stephen Curry hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining and had 27 points and 10 assists in his first game at home since earning All-Star Game MVP honors, but the Warriors couldn’t do enough right on either end during crunch time as Dallas hit all the big shots.