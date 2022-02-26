Gaston, No. 11 Texas women beat TCU 77-42

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston made of 8 of 8 from the field and scored 16 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor added 12 points to help No. 11 Texas beat TCU 77-42 for its sixth consecutive win. Lauren Ebo had eight points and 10 rebounds for Texas (21-6, 11-5 Big 12). Ebo put back her own miss before Gaston scored six consecutive points to cap an 8-0 spurt over and 82-second span that made it 12-5 about 4 minutes into the game. Okako Adika hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 run that tied it at 16-all but Texas scored the next 13 points to take the lead for good. Adika and Lauren Heard scored 11 points apiece for TCU (6-19, 2-14), which has lost 11 in a row.