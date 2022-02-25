Wembley to stage Fury vs Whyte title bout in April

LONDON (AP) — Wembley Stadium will stage Tyson Fury’s defense of the WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on April 23. Co-promoter Frank Warren announced the venue on Friday, three days after Whyte signed on for the fight. Warren won the right to host the bout after a $41 million offer at purse bids. Fury will fight in the United Kingdom for the first time in nearly four years. He’s fought exclusively in the United States since then and won an epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder.