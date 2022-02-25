Reyna vows to be fit for US World Cup qualifiers

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Gio Reyna is certain he’ll be fit again in time to help the United States qualify for the World Cup. The Americans have a final round of qualifiers against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rico next month and Reyna says he is “pretty positive” he’ll be there. Reyna says, “I’ll make sure I’m there.” The World Cup is scheduled to start on Nov. 21 in Qatar. Last Sunday, Reyna was convinced he’d suffered a recurrence of the right hamstring injury that had kept him out for most of the season. But Dortmund gave the all-clear on Monday and he should only miss two weeks.