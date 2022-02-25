Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores 33 points in Jazz’s win over Mavs

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-109 on Friday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points, Mike Conley had 15, Rudy Gobert finished with 14 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks, and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 13 points. Utah shot 40 of 74 (54%) from the field. Luka Doncic had 23 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for Dallas. Dwight Powell had a season-high 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and Davis Bertans 17.