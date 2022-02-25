Knicks’ Derrick Rose has another procedure on ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — Derrick Rose had had another procedure on his right ankle, this time to address a skin infection just as it appeared he was close to returning to the New York Knicks. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Rose wasn’t in pain but was feeling discomfort. The 33-year-old point guard had recently begun practicing fully after he had surgery on the ankle in December. No timetable was given for Rose’s return and Thibodeau said he had no details other than the procedure had gone well. Thibodeau said he didn’t believe Rose’s absence would change anything with Kemba Walker after it was decided this week he would be shut down for the season.