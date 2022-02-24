Vancouver routs Calgary 7-1, ends Flames’ 10-game win streak

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored on a penalty shot and finished with two goals and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat Calgary 7-1 Thursday night, snapping the Flames’ 10-game winning streak. Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist, Bo Horvat scored twice and Conor Garland added a goal for Vancouver. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser each had two assists. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves for Vancouver. Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames, who had outscored their opponents 43-14 during their win streak. Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves against his former team before being replaced in the third period due to an equipment issue. Dan Vladar stopped 13 of 16 shots in relief.