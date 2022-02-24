UConn’s Paige Bueckers cleared, expected to play Friday

By PAT EATON-ROBB

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn star guard Paige Bueckers has been cleared to return. Bueckers has been sidelined since early December with a left knee injury. Bueckers will suit up Friday for the seventh-ranked Huskies when they host St. John’s in Hartford. Bueckers went down in the closing seconds of UConn’s win over Notre Dame on Dec. 5, suffering a tibial plateau fracture and a meniscus tear in her left knee. She had surgery a week later. She is averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds in six games.