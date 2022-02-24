Cunningham’s late free throws lead Pistons over Cavaliers

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 106-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen split two free throws to put the Cavaliers up 103-102 with 1:01 to play, before Cunningham made a pair to put Detroit back in front. Jarrett Allen turned the ball over and Cunningham hit two more free throws with 28.3 seconds left for the final margin. Cleveland got three shots at a 3-pointer on the final possession, including a wide-open look Brandon Goodwin at the buzzer that came off the rim.