Bills LB coach Bob Babich retires, replaced by son Bobby

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y> (AP) — Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich has retired and is being replaced by his son, Bobby. The Bills announced several coaching moves Thursday, including the retirement of the elder Babich, who served as their linebackers coach for the past five seasons. He has coached in the NFL since 2003 with the Rams, then with the Bears, Jaguars and Chargers. His son has been in Buffalo for five seasons, most recently working with the safeties.