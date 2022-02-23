Smith’s 19 points help No. 5 Baylor top Oklahoma State 65-58

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 5 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 65-58 in women’s basketball. Sarah Andrews scored 17 points and Queen Egbo added 13 points for the Bears. Baylor won its seventh straight and remained tied with Iowa State for the Big 12 lead. Lexy Keys scored 13 points and Lauren Fields added 12 for Oklahoma State. Fields was held to 4-for-23 shooting.