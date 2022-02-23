Review gives Seguin goal early in OT, Stars beat Jets 3-2

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime on a play that required a review, and the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2. Dallas beat Winnipeg for the fifth consecutive time at home in the fourth consecutive game between the Central Division clubs to go to overtime or a shootout. The captains opened the scoring for both teams. Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler scored in the first period, and Dallas’ Jamie Benn had a short-handed tally in the second. Denis Gurianov scored the tying goal for the Stars in the third period. Mark Scheifele had put Winnipeg ahead 2-1.