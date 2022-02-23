Liverpool within 3 points of City in EPL after routing Leeds
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Liverpool hasn’t been this close to Manchester City since Christmas Day. The gap is now down to three points in a Premier League title race that once looked heavily in favor of City after Liverpool demolished Leeds 6-0. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both scored twice. Liverpool has finally caught up to City in games and nearly on points. City held a 13-point lead at one stage in the middle of January though Liverpool always had games in hand. Tottenham followed up a surprise win at City on Saturday with a 1-0 loss at next-to-last Burnley four days later. Burnley moved to within two points of safety. Crystal Palace beat Watford 4-1.