Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are hoping for a top-six spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs. They know a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the Bulls. A rocky first half has the Hawks tied with Charlotte for ninth in the conference.