Devils get 3 players back in return from break

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils are returning from an eight-day break refreshed and as healthy as they have been in a while. When Lindy Ruff’s struggling young team faces the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Thursday night, $63 million defenseman Dougie Hamilton is going to be back in the lineup for the first time in almost two months along with forwards Jesper Bratt and Andreas Johnsson. Hamilton has missed 17 games since taking a shot in the face and breaking his jaw against Washington on Jan. 2. The Devils have posted a 4-13 record in his absence.