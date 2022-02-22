Chabot scores 2, including winner, Senators beat Wild 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Thomas Chabot scored twice, including the game winner late in the third period, to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Chabot was back after missing four straight games. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle also scored for Ottawa, while Anton Forsberg stopped 40 shots. Kevin Fiala, Jared Spurgeon and Jon Merrill scored for the Wild (31-14-3), who were playing the second of four games on a Canadian road trip. Cam Talbot made 30 saves. The game wrapped up a stretch of 10 games in 16 nights for the Senators (19-26-5).