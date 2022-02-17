Miller’s OT goal leads Canucks past Sharks 5-4

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Miller scored with 2:21 remaining in overtime after Vancouver allowed a tying goal in the final second of regulation, giving the Canucks a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Vancouver appeared set to win it in regulation when Conor Garland scored with 5:37 remaining and then the Canucks cleared the puck out of their own zone with less than 10 seconds to go. But the Sharks made one last rush and Alexander Barabanov tied it with 0.6 seconds remaining, forcing Vancouver into overtime. Miller then ended it when he beat James Reimer from the top circle on a delayed penalty.