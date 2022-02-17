Hill, Longwood beat High Point in 1st game without Tubby

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Justin Hill had his first career double-double, Isaiah Wilkins scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Longwood beat High point 78-71. Zack Austin hit a 3-pointer to give High Point a 57-56 lead midway through the second half but the Lancers scored 14 of the next 15 points to take the lead for good. Hill finished with 18 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jaden House led High Point with 20 points. The Panthers (11-16, 5-8) played their first game without coach Tubby Smith who resigned a day earlier. His son G.G. Smith, who was the coach at Loyola (Md) for five seasons, has taken the reins at High Point after serving as associate head coach since May of 2017.