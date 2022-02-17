Austin Watson scores winner, Senators beat Sabres 3-1

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Watson scored the tiebreaker in the third period and Zach Sanford and Brady Tkachuk added goals as the Ottawa Senators beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Thursday night. Nick Holden had two assists and Anton Forsberg made 22 saves as the Senators improved to 5-2-1 in their last seven road games and 5-5-0 in their last 10 overall. Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 25 of 27 shots against his former team. Buffalo had won two in a row.