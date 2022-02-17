Austin scores 26 to lift Portland past San Diego 92-60

PORTLAND, Ore. — Chris Austin matched his career high with 26 points as Portland rolled past San Diego 92-60. Austin made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Kristian Sjolund had 19 points for Portland (15-12, 5-6 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Moses Wood added 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Tyler Robertson had 16 points and eight assists. Jase Townsend had 16 points for the Toreros (14-13, 7-7). Yavuz Gultekin added 15 points.